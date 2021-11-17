Ark (ARK) Price Up 9.2% This Week

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.03 or 0.00003378 BTC on major exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $270.73 million and approximately $30.34 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007255 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003475 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000965 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 133,190,351 coins. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ark is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

