Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Shares Gap Down to $13.25

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.25, but opened at $12.60. Arrival shares last traded at $11.32, with a volume of 111,634 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Arrival in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.07.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrival by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Arrival by 217.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrival in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrival in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrival by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Arrival Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

