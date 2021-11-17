Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Buys 120 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,613 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,014,283 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,015,674,000 after acquiring an additional 84,374 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $536,303,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,651,661 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $525,218,000 after acquiring an additional 318,840 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $471,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,945,886 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $423,707,000 after acquiring an additional 177,737 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.40.

NASDAQ EA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $139.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,677. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.41 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The company has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

In other news, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $365,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,607.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total value of $249,464.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,914 shares of company stock worth $6,364,885. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.