Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Buys 1,315 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Mercury General in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Mercury General during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Mercury General by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Mercury General by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mercury General by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCY traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $51.52. 459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,273. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Mercury General Co. has a 52 week low of $44.24 and a 52 week high of $67.88. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.39.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). Mercury General had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $975.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.635 dividend. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is a boost from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

