Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC cut its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 30,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.31. 6,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,955. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.73 and a fifty-two week high of $124.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.032 per share. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

