Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Purchases 113 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,156.15.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $6.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,950.62. 19,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,488. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,839.14 and its 200-day moving average is $2,644.61. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,694.00 and a 12-month high of $3,012.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.