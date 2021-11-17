Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 28,811 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lowered its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 23.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,811 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 2.0% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,565 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,966,000 after purchasing an additional 371,073 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,201.6% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 387,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,182,000 after purchasing an additional 370,751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,686,000 after purchasing an additional 300,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10,382.0% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 269,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 267,128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,098. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.38. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $87.28 and a 1-year high of $111.14.

