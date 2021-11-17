Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 35,112 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,112 shares during the quarter. Cboe Global Markets comprises about 1.1% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $5,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,608,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,896,000 after acquiring an additional 82,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,830,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,064,000 after purchasing an additional 70,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,261,000 after acquiring an additional 67,140 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,840,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,123,000 after acquiring an additional 147,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,647,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,155,000 after acquiring an additional 320,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.46.

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $264,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBOE traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $131.82. 9,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,775. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.94. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.65 and a 12 month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

