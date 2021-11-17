Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 566 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 20,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $451.84. The stock had a trading volume of 677 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,702. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $424.22 and its 200 day moving average is $405.93. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $322.50 and a 52 week high of $454.11.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

