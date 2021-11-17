Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Sets New 52-Week High at $145.35

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $145.35 and last traded at $140.44, with a volume of 21997 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.66.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Asana from $37.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.90. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.75 and a beta of 0.55.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. The business had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.26 million. The firm’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 498,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,367,687.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.21 per share, for a total transaction of $23,302,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,967,591 shares in the company, valued at $369,819,157.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,013,915 shares of company stock worth $99,636,500 and sold 112,440 shares worth $11,977,706. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Asana by 2.2% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Asana by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Asana by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Asana by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

