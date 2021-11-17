ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Receives GBX 4,729.23 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,594.62 ($60.03).

Several brokerages recently commented on ASC. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,680 ($61.14) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

In other ASOS news, insider Eugenia Ulasewicz acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,539 ($33.17) per share, with a total value of £12,695 ($16,586.10). Also, insider Mathew Dunn acquired 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,387 ($31.19) per share, with a total value of £99,466.29 ($129,953.34). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,167 shares of company stock valued at $21,642,629.

Shares of LON:ASC traded up GBX 51 ($0.67) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,746 ($35.88). The stock had a trading volume of 319,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of £2.74 billion and a PE ratio of 21.88. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 2,027 ($26.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,873.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,963.93.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

