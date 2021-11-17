Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE opened at $71.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.33. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.29 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.35.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.95%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASTE. Sidoti raised Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

