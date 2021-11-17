Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,300 ($30.05).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AML shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, insider Michael de Picciotto purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,744 ($22.79) per share, with a total value of £1,744,000 ($2,278,547.16). Also, insider Amedeo Felisa purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,667 ($21.78) per share, for a total transaction of £16,670 ($21,779.46).

LON:AML traded up GBX 29 ($0.38) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,685.50 ($22.02). 337,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,197. The company has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.01. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1-year low of GBX 1,348.50 ($17.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,295.50 ($29.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,783.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,894.18.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

