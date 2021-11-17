Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.62

Astronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ATROB) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.62 and traded as high as $13.69. Astronics shares last traded at $13.69, with a volume of 3,145 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $423.39 million, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.62.

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Astronics had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.75%.

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

