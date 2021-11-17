AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AstroNova, Inc. provides data visualization technologies. The company designs, manufactures, distributes and services products which acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment offers hardware and software products and associated consumables. Test and Measurement segment includes suite of products and services which acquire and record electronic signal data from local and networked sensors. Its brand includes QuickLabel(R). AstroNova, Inc., formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc., is based in WEST WARWICK, United States. “

Get AstroNova alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised AstroNova from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.61. The stock has a market cap of $130.57 million, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.80. AstroNova has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.63.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 7.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AstroNova will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AstroNova by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AstroNova by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstroNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AstroNova by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in AstroNova by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 62,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. 48.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AstroNova (ALOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.