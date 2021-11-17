Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Insider Sells $123,970.00 in Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) insider Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $123,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joe Newell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Joe Newell sold 10,500 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $178,500.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00.

ATRA stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.80. 1,369,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,446. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.03.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.0% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,855,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,619,000 after acquiring an additional 151,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,720,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,047,000 after acquiring an additional 770,922 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,514,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,852,000 after acquiring an additional 806,190 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,704,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,250,000 after acquiring an additional 351,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 21.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,907,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,044,000 after acquiring an additional 519,273 shares during the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

