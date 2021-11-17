Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atento had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.
Shares of ATTO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.45. The stock had a trading volume of 13,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,573. Atento has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90, a PEG ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.47.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atento from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atento from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Atento from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Atento from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.40 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.
About Atento
Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.
