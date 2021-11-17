Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atento had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

Shares of ATTO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.45. The stock had a trading volume of 13,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,573. Atento has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90, a PEG ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.47.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atento from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atento from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Atento from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Atento from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.40 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atento stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.81% of Atento worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

About Atento

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

