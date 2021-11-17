Atento (NYSE:ATTO) versus Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) Financial Review

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) and Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.9% of Atento shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Orbsat shares are held by institutional investors. 35.8% of Orbsat shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Atento and Orbsat, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atento 0 1 1 0 2.50 Orbsat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atento currently has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.15%. Given Atento’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Atento is more favorable than Orbsat.

Profitability

This table compares Atento and Orbsat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atento -3.79% -6.46% -0.44% Orbsat -74.26% -111.76% -74.06%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atento and Orbsat’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atento $1.41 billion 0.29 -$46.88 million ($3.98) -6.90 Orbsat $5.69 million 5.69 -$2.76 million N/A N/A

Orbsat has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atento.

Risk and Volatility

Atento has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbsat has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atento beats Orbsat on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atento

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

About Orbsat

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

