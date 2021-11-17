Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.09

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.09 and last traded at $30.06, with a volume of 1394 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.72.

ACBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.72 target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.28.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $600.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 13.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $27,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $401,693. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACBI. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 135.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 99,685.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $237,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

