Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AY. Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $39.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.49. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $48.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.11 and a beta of 0.71.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.70). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AY. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $37,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 34,100.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 38.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

