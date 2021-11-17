Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) will announce earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atlas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Atlas reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. Atlas had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $451.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATCO shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Atlas in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

NYSE ATCO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 423,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,401. Atlas has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Atlas by 1.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlas by 8.2% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlas by 1.0% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 124,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Atlas by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Atlas by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 639,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

