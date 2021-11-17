Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) Short Interest Update

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 274,300 shares, an increase of 1,038.2% from the October 14th total of 24,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACII. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. 48.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACII opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

