Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Receives $111.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATO. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,236,000 after buying an additional 11,181 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 43.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,565,000 after purchasing an additional 806,085 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in Atmos Energy by 13.3% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 715,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,769,000 after purchasing an additional 83,820 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Atmos Energy by 71.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,429,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,419,000 after purchasing an additional 595,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its position in Atmos Energy by 2,152.2% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 72,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 69,301 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $93.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,830. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.74. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $104.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.46.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

