Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ATOS opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. Atossa Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.77.

Get Atossa Therapeutics alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 114,240 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $498,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 501.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 75,565 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.