aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. aTyr Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($0.92). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow aTyr Pharma.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS.

LIFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.97.

aTyr Pharma stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.46. 4,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.51. aTyr Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.08.

In related news, Director Paul Schimmel acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in aTyr Pharma by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on aTyr Pharma (LIFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.