Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Auckland International Airport stock opened at $29.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average of $26.36. Auckland International Airport has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $29.66.

About Auckland International Airport

Auckland International Airport Ltd. engages in the provision of airport facilities and supporting infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautical, Retail and Property. The Aeronautical segment includes services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers and cargo and provides utility services that support the airport.

