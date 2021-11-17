Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Increased to $365.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $340.00 to $365.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $338.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $339.75.

ADSK opened at $333.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $298.34 and its 200-day moving average is $298.04. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $247.62 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $73.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.45, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,402. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,647,131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,151,197,000 after acquiring an additional 99,854 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,548,556,000 after purchasing an additional 975,042 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 14.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,966,921,000 after purchasing an additional 875,015 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 7.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,958,328 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,155,436,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Autodesk by 2.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,909 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,072,500,000 after purchasing an additional 97,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

