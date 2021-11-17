Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,005,400 shares, a growth of 154.7% from the October 14th total of 394,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATGSF opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44. Autogrill has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $8.30.

Autogrill Company Profile

Autogrill SpA engages in the provision of food and beverage services for travelers. It operates through concessions and subconcessions: at airports, along motorways and in railway stations, as well as on high streets and at shopping centers, trade fairs and cultural attractions. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Rozzano, Italy.

