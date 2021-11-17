Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Price Target Cut to C$0.60

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2021

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Desjardins from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Auxly Cannabis Group from C$0.40 to C$0.65 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBWTF traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 819,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,961. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22. The company has a market cap of $181.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.61.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and distributing branded cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Cannabis Operations, Research Operations, and South American Cannabis Operations. The Canadian Cannabis Operations segment includes cultivation and sale of cannabis and cannabis 2.0 products within Canada.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.