Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Price Target Cut to C$0.60

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) had its price objective lowered by Desjardins from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Auxly Cannabis Group from C$0.40 to C$0.65 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Auxly Cannabis Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBWTF traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 819,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,961. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22. The company has a market cap of $181.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.61.

Auxly Cannabis Group, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and distributing branded cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Cannabis Operations, Research Operations, and South American Cannabis Operations. The Canadian Cannabis Operations segment includes cultivation and sale of cannabis and cannabis 2.0 products within Canada.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.