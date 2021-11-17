Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Position Reduced by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 57.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,775 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVNS. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Avanos Medical by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Avanos Medical by 76.6% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $33.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.68 and a 1-year high of $53.61.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avanos Medical news, Director Patrick J. Oleary purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $158,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,505.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVNS shares. TheStreet cut Avanos Medical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens lowered Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avanos Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

