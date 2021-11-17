Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $65.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Avant Diagnostics updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVDX opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.13. Avant Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $26.19.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

