Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aveanna Healthcare updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96. Aveanna Healthcare has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 13.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 170.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 36,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 41.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 30,933 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVAH shares. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.89.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

