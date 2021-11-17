AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Stock Price Down 12.9%

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) dropped 12.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.95 and last traded at $8.02. Approximately 26,766 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,167,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

AVPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.45 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93.

In other news, Chairman Xunkai Gong acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

About AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT)

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

