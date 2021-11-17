AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AXAHY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on AXA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AXAHY opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. AXA has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.51.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

