Axe Market Cap Hits $205,837.08 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. In the last week, Axe has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0391 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axe has a market cap of $205,837.08 and approximately $44,351.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $319.99 or 0.00533824 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

