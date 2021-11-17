Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Issues Earnings Results

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Axon Enterprise updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON traded down $3.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.60. 6,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,728. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.62 and a beta of 0.40. Axon Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $115.57 and a fifty-two week high of $212.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.27.

AXON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.43.

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 3,169 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $556,508.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $36,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 257,256 shares of company stock worth $46,762,464 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

