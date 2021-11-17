Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aytu Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 24.16% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

AYTU stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.13. 547,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,265. Aytu Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $11.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.96. The stock has a market cap of $58.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aytu Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 189.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 244.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 34,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aytu Biopharma by 2,969.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 40,919 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aytu Biopharma by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 35,994 shares during the period. 20.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aytu Biopharma Company Profile

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Adzenys ER, Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT, Karbinal ER, Poly-Vi-Flor, Tri-Vi-Flor, Generic Tussionex, Tuzistra XR and ZolpiMist. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

