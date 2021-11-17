Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aytu Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 24.16% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share.
AYTU stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.13. 547,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,265. Aytu Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $11.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.96. The stock has a market cap of $58.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aytu Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.
Aytu Biopharma Company Profile
Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Adzenys ER, Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT, Karbinal ER, Poly-Vi-Flor, Tri-Vi-Flor, Generic Tussionex, Tuzistra XR and ZolpiMist. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
