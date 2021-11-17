Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the October 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:AZRGF remained flat at $$63.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Azrieli Group has a 1 year low of $48.78 and a 1 year high of $63.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.50.

About Azrieli Group

Azrieli Group Ltd operates in the real estate industry. The company operates through four segments: Retail Centers and Malls in Israel, Leasable Office and Other Space in Israel, Income-Producing Properties segment in the U.S., and Senior Housing segments. It develops, acquires, leases out, manages, and maintains malls and retails centers in Israel; and office buildings and parks for offices and high-tech industry, as well as logistic areas and storage.

