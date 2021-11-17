B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires 882 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,821 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Masco were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Masco by 267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 627.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.21.

In other news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,509 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,020. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAS opened at $68.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.08 and a 200 day moving average of $60.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

