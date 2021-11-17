B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $603,000 Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG decreased its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.23.

WHR stock opened at $235.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.46. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $171.33 and a 52 week high of $257.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.77.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

