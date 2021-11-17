B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Increases Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 6,862,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $425,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in SEI Investments by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,911,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,324,000 after acquiring an additional 482,019 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SEI Investments by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,883,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,675,000 after acquiring an additional 53,113 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,381,000 after acquiring an additional 41,235 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in SEI Investments by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,290,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,653,000 after buying an additional 221,391 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.58.

SEIC stock opened at $64.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a one year low of $52.12 and a one year high of $65.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.82.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $1,098,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $257,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,555. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

