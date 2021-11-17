B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New Investment in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 35,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at $4,947,156,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at $209,186,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at $118,292,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at $104,419,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter valued at $76,493,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 61,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,190,834.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,861.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $582,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,251,285 shares of company stock valued at $218,499,955 in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCW. Bank of America raised Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

NYSE:MCW opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.25.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

