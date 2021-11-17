B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases 463 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,628 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,223,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,436 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 426,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $70,926,000 after purchasing an additional 89,761 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,257 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TDOC opened at $135.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.67 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.61 and a 200-day moving average of $145.78.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDOC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $236.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.70.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $580,324.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,627.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total value of $154,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,160 shares of company stock worth $3,370,130. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

