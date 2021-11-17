B. Riley Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of GAN in a research note issued on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. B. Riley also issued estimates for GAN’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GAN in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

GAN stock opened at $12.76 on Monday. GAN has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $31.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average is $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.15 million, a PE ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 1.06.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative net margin of 22.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in GAN by 19.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 42,229 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GAN during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in GAN during the first quarter worth about $1,102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in GAN during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in GAN by 33.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Simon Knock sold 99,934 shares of GAN stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,798,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,934 shares in the company, valued at $448,812. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit purchased 18,100 shares of GAN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $250,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,385. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,250 shares of company stock worth $2,254,125 over the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About GAN

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

