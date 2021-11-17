B. Riley Weighs in on Foot Locker, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Foot Locker in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.27.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.47.

NYSE FL opened at $56.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $36.94 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,308,306 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $635,301,000 after acquiring an additional 445,365 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,619,996 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $256,873,000 after acquiring an additional 132,492 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 3.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,996,658 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $182,511,000 after acquiring an additional 149,307 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,743,438 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $169,078,000 after acquiring an additional 103,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 106.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,247,294 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $102,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.36%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

