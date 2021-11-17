Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Shares Gap Up to $9.82

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.82, but opened at $10.15. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises shares last traded at $10.18, with a volume of 17,617 shares changing hands.

BW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.80.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $72,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BW. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 33,068.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 200.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.