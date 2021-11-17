BakeryToken 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $76.11 Million (BAKE)

BakeryToken (CURRENCY:BAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. One BakeryToken coin can now be bought for about $1.91 or 0.00003183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BakeryToken has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. BakeryToken has a total market cap of $369.57 million and $76.11 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00068701 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000335 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00048543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

BakeryToken Profile

BAKE is a coin. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,791 coins and its circulating supply is 193,529,487 coins. The official message board for BakeryToken is medium.com/@BakerySwap . BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap . The official website for BakeryToken is www.bakeryswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is like Uniswap, but designed to be faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also be rewarded with BAKE tokens from which they can earn a share of BakerySwap’s trading fees and use for voting as part of BakerySwap’s governance. “

Buying and Selling BakeryToken

