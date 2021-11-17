Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Gap Down to $17.84

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.84, but opened at $17.27. Ballard Power Systems shares last traded at $17.35, with a volume of 90,659 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLDP. Citigroup downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 23.08, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.21 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter worth $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter worth $53,000. 23.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

