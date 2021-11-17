Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Lowered to Hold at Citigroup

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) was downgraded by Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$19.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BLDP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a C$16.00 target price on the stock. Eight Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BLDP traded down C$0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$21.45. The stock had a trading volume of 540,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 20.08 and a current ratio of 20.92. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of C$15.50 and a 52-week high of C$53.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.82.

Ballard Power Systems’ vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars and forklift trucks.

